Earnings results for EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Analyst Opinion on EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EZCORP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 90.48%. The high price target for EZPW is $12.00 and the low price target for EZPW is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EZCORP has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, EZCORP has a forecasted upside of 90.5% from its current price of $5.25. EZCORP has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP does not currently pay a dividend. EZCORP does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

In the past three months, EZCORP insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $14,770.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.13% of the stock of EZCORP is held by insiders. 84.20% of the stock of EZCORP is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW



Earnings for EZCORP are expected to grow by 115.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of EZCORP is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EZCORP is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EZCORP has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

