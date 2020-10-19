Earnings results for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

F.N.B. last announced its earnings results on July 16th, 2020. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company earned $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. F.N.B. has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. F.N.B. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for F.N.B. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.33%. The high price target for FNB is $14.00 and the low price target for FNB is $9.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.40%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. F.N.B. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of F.N.B. is 40.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, F.N.B. will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.54% next year. This indicates that F.N.B. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

In the past three months, F.N.B. insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $21,262.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of F.N.B. is held by insiders. 72.25% of the stock of F.N.B. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB



Earnings for F.N.B. are expected to decrease by -15.22% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of F.N.B. is 7.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.73. The P/E ratio of F.N.B. is 7.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. F.N.B. has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

