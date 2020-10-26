Earnings results for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.02.

F5 Networks last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The business earned $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 Networks has generated $8.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. F5 Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for F5 Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $162.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.55%. The high price target for FFIV is $190.00 and the low price target for FFIV is $136.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks does not currently pay a dividend. F5 Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

In the past three months, F5 Networks insiders have bought 204.98% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,100,351.00 in company stock and sold $360,789.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of F5 Networks is held by insiders. 94.21% of the stock of F5 Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV



Earnings for F5 Networks are expected to grow by 1.34% in the coming year, from $6.72 to $6.81 per share. The P/E ratio of F5 Networks is 24.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of F5 Networks is 24.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.06. F5 Networks has a PEG Ratio of 1.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. F5 Networks has a P/B Ratio of 4.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

