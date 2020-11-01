AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE last announced its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. AMERISAFE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERISAFE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE’s stock was trading at $60.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMSF stock has decreased by 3.3% and is now trading at $58.98.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

SHOPIFY (NYSE:SHOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Shopify has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. Shopify has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SHOPIFY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify’s stock was trading at $422.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SHOP shares have increased by 119.1% and is now trading at $925.43.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

BLUEPRINT MEDICINES (NASDAQ:BPMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The company earned $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. Its revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Blueprint Medicines has generated ($7.27) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Blueprint Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLUEPRINT MEDICINES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines’ stock was trading at $52.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BPMC stock has increased by 95.1% and is now trading at $102.28.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:CVCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries has generated $8.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Cavco Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAVCO INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries’ stock was trading at $175.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CVCO shares have decreased by 2.1% and is now trading at $172.14.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.