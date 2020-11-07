APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:APLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.64) earnings per share over the last year. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $27.23 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, APLS stock has increased by 36.1% and is now trading at $37.07.

ISTAR (NYSE:STAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STAR)

iStar last released its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year. iStar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ISTAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:STAR)

iStar’s stock was trading at $14.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STAR stock has decreased by 19.1% and is now trading at $11.77.

AVISTA (NYSE:AVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVA)

Avista last released its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Avista has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Avista has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVISTA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AVA)

Avista’s stock was trading at $48.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AVA shares have decreased by 29.6% and is now trading at $33.78.

MALVERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:MLVF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Malvern Bancorp has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1.

HOW HAS MALVERN BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp’s stock was trading at $16.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MLVF stock has decreased by 19.4% and is now trading at $13.50.