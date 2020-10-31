APPFOLIO (NASDAQ:APPF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. AppFolio has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.1. AppFolio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APPFOLIO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio’s stock was trading at $98.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, APPF shares have increased by 45.6% and is now trading at $142.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMM)

3M last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Its revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has generated $9.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. 3M has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 3M’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MMM)

3M’s stock was trading at $147.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MMM stock has increased by 8.6% and is now trading at $159.96.

TEREX (NYSE:TEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEX)

Terex last issued its earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex has generated $3.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.3. Terex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TEREX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TEX)

Terex’s stock was trading at $16.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TEX shares have increased by 51.3% and is now trading at $24.69.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE (NYSE:GSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline has generated $3.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. GlaxoSmithKline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLAXOSMITHKLINE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline’s stock was trading at $39.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GSK shares have decreased by 16.2% and is now trading at $33.42.