CAPITAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:CBNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Capital Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPITAL BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp’s stock was trading at $11.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBNK stock has decreased by 10.5% and is now trading at $10.52.

CROCS (NASDAQ:CROX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs last issued its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business earned $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Its revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Crocs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CROCS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs’ stock was trading at $20.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CROX shares have increased by 157.3% and is now trading at $52.33.

LANDMARK BANCORP (NASDAQ:LARK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $15.99 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Landmark Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LANDMARK BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp’s stock was trading at $20.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LARK stock has increased by 15.0% and is now trading at $23.45.

GERDAU (NYSE:GGB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. Gerdau has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GERDAU’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau’s stock was trading at $2.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GGB shares have increased by 40.1% and is now trading at $3.81.