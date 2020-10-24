COMPUTER TASK GROUP (NASDAQ:CTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Computer Task Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Computer Task Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Computer Task Group’s stock was trading at $4.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CTG stock has increased by 15.4% and is now trading at $5.70.

Martin Midstream Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.6. Martin Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Martin Midstream Partners’ stock was trading at $1.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MMLP stock has increased by 12.5% and is now trading at $1.71.

Limelight Networks last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm earned $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Limelight Networks has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Limelight Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Limelight Networks’ stock was trading at $4.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LLNW shares have decreased by 6.0% and is now trading at $4.20.

Esquire Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7.

Esquire Financial’s stock was trading at $19.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ESQ stock has decreased by 8.7% and is now trading at $17.71.