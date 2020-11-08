DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:DVAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year. Dynavax Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies’ stock was trading at $3.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DVAX shares have increased by 35.2% and is now trading at $4.15.

TFF PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:TFFP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals has generated ($5.31) earnings per share over the last year. TFF Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TFF PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $4.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TFFP shares have increased by 299.3% and is now trading at $15.97.

MISONIX (NASDAQ:MSON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Misonix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Misonix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MISONIX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix’s stock was trading at $10.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MSON stock has increased by 10.0% and is now trading at $11.75.

NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP (NYSE:NGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 18th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group’s stock was trading at $6.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NGS stock has increased by 36.2% and is now trading at $9.26.