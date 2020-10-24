ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:EFSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Enterprise Financial Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Enterprise Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

Enterprise Financial Services’ stock was trading at $29.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EFSC stock has increased by 2.8% and is now trading at $30.74.

BAKER HUGHES (NYSE:BKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Baker Hughes last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm earned $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Its revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year. Baker Hughes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BAKER HUGHES' STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

Baker Hughes’ stock was trading at $12.71 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BKR stock has increased by 12.4% and is now trading at $14.29.

NATWEST GROUP (NYSE:NWG) EARNINGS INFORMATION

NatWest Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $3.32 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8.

HOW HAS NATWEST GROUP'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

NatWest Group’s stock was trading at $3.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NWG shares have decreased by 10.4% and is now trading at $3.18.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:SMMF) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Summit Financial Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. Summit Financial Group has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Summit Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

Summit Financial Group’s stock was trading at $19.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SMMF stock has decreased by 5.8% and is now trading at $18.67.