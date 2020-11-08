FLUIDIGM (NASDAQ:FLDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Fluidigm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLUIDIGM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm’s stock was trading at $2.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FLDM stock has increased by 187.5% and is now trading at $7.56.

WILLDAN GROUP (NASDAQ:WLDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year. Willdan Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WILLDAN GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group’s stock was trading at $24.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WLDN stock has increased by 40.3% and is now trading at $35.07.

UNITED INSURANCE (NASDAQ:UIHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95). United Insurance has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year. United Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED INSURANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance’s stock was trading at $8.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UIHC shares have decreased by 50.2% and is now trading at $4.36.

OLYMPIC STEEL (NASDAQ:ZEUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year. Olympic Steel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLYMPIC STEEL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel’s stock was trading at $9.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ZEUS shares have increased by 24.3% and is now trading at $12.28.