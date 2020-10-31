GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP (NASDAQ:GABC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. German American Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp’s stock was trading at $26.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GABC shares have increased by 14.6% and is now trading at $30.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. ONEOK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ONEOK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK’s stock was trading at $35.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OKE shares have decreased by 19.3% and is now trading at $29.00.

BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A (NYSE:BLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A last released its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s stock was trading at $15.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BLX stock has decreased by 19.9% and is now trading at $12.79.

ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.7. Etsy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ETSY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy’s stock was trading at $50.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ETSY shares have increased by 142.1% and is now trading at $121.59.