JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has generated $14.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.0. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $108.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JAZZ shares have increased by 41.2% and is now trading at $152.50.

THE CHEMOURS (NYSE:CC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Chemours has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year. The Chemours has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE CHEMOURS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours’ stock was trading at $10.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CC shares have increased by 119.0% and is now trading at $23.35.

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:WTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Watts Water Technologies has generated $4.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. Watts Water Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies’ stock was trading at $91.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WTS stock has increased by 25.6% and is now trading at $114.50.

W&T OFFSHORE (NYSE:WTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.4. W&T Offshore has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS W&T OFFSHORE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore’s stock was trading at $1.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WTI stock has decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $1.41.