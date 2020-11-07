J2 GLOBAL (NASDAQ:JCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global last posted its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm earned $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. J2 Global has generated $6.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. J2 Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS J2 GLOBAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global’s stock was trading at $82.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JCOM shares have decreased by 3.7% and is now trading at $79.04.

HARSCO (NYSE:HSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Harsco has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.3. Harsco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HARSCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco’s stock was trading at $7.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HSC shares have increased by 70.3% and is now trading at $13.11.

LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Liberty TripAdvisor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHEN IS LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR’S NEXT EARNINGS DATE? (OTCMKTS:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, February 2nd 2021.

MISTRAS GROUP (NYSE:MG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. Mistras Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MISTRAS GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group’s stock was trading at $5.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MG stock has decreased by 25.7% and is now trading at $4.05.