MEDPACE (NASDAQ:MEDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace last issued its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Its revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5. Medpace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MEDPACE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace’s stock was trading at $83.64 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MEDP shares have increased by 32.6% and is now trading at $110.94.

S&P GLOBAL (NYSE:SPGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company earned $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has generated $9.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. S&P Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS S&P GLOBAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global’s stock was trading at $240.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SPGI stock has increased by 34.3% and is now trading at $322.73.

RENASANT (NASDAQ:RNST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Renasant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RENASANT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant’s stock was trading at $23.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RNST shares have increased by 22.2% and is now trading at $28.51.

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING (NASDAQ:ADP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Automatic Data Processing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing’s stock was trading at $148.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ADP stock has increased by 6.7% and is now trading at $157.96.