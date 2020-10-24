STERLING BANCORP (NASDAQ:SBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Sterling Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Sterling Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.4. Sterling Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020. Sterling Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS STERLING BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Sterling Bancorp’s stock was trading at $4.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SBT shares have decreased by 9.0% and is now trading at $3.95.

GRACO (NYSE:GGG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GGG)

Graco last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graco has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. Graco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRACO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GGG)

Graco’s stock was trading at $47.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GGG shares have increased by 33.8% and is now trading at $64.11.

TRACTOR SUPPLY (NASDAQ:TSCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Tractor Supply has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRACTOR SUPPLY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply’s stock was trading at $83.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TSCO stock has increased by 67.9% and is now trading at $139.82.

PRECISION DRILLING (NYSE:PDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Precision Drilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Precision Drilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRECISION DRILLING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling’s stock was trading at $0.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PDS stock has increased by 63.3% and is now trading at $0.80.