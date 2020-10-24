SMARTFINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SMBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCBG)

SmartFinancial last announced its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. SmartFinancial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SMARTFINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CCBG)

SmartFinancial’s stock was trading at $15.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SMBK shares have decreased by 2.9% and is now trading at $14.60.

OAK VALLEY BANCORP (NASDAQ:OVLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.17 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Oak Valley Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OAK VALLEY BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp’s stock was trading at $14.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OVLY stock has increased by 1.8% and is now trading at $14.49.

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:CRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371 million. Its revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Carpenter Technology has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year. Carpenter Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology’s stock was trading at $27.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CRS shares have decreased by 32.1% and is now trading at $18.53.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0.

HOW HAS PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s stock was trading at $22.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PGC shares have decreased by 22.7% and is now trading at $17.64.