STOCK YARDS BANCORP (NASDAQ:SYBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp last posted its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp has generated $2.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Stock Yards Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STOCK YARDS BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp’s stock was trading at $29.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SYBT shares have increased by 30.3% and is now trading at $38.22.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:SPOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Its revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year. Spotify Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology’s stock was trading at $135.06 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SPOT shares have increased by 77.6% and is now trading at $239.89.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP has generated $4.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. IDACORP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IDACORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP’s stock was trading at $95.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IDA shares have decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $87.73.

LTC PROPERTIES (NYSE:LTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.40. LTC Properties has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. LTC Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LTC PROPERTIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties’ stock was trading at $36.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LTC stock has decreased by 10.8% and is now trading at $33.01.

