UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS (NASDAQ:UCBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION

United Community Banks last issued its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The firm earned $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Community Banks has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. United Community Banks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

United Community Banks’ stock was trading at $19.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UCBI stock has increased by 11.3% and is now trading at $21.32.

CORE LABORATORIES (NYSE:CLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business earned $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Core Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORE LABORATORIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories’ stock was trading at $10.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CLB shares have increased by 40.4% and is now trading at $15.35.

EHEALTH (NASDAQ:EHTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth last posted its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. Its revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. eHealth has generated $3.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. eHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EHEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth’s stock was trading at $127.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EHTH shares have decreased by 40.1% and is now trading at $76.12.

FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL (NYSE:FHN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National last issued its earnings results on October 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. First Horizon National has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9.

HOW HAS FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National’s stock was trading at $9.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FHN shares have increased by 13.2% and is now trading at $11.08.