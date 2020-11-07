VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS (NASDAQ:VNOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. Its revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Viper Energy Partners has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. Viper Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners’ stock was trading at $8.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VNOM shares have decreased by 6.2% and is now trading at $7.60.

OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:OMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners last released its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.36. Oasis Midstream Partners has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9.

HOW HAS OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners’ stock was trading at $6.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OMP stock has increased by 47.9% and is now trading at $8.95.

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP (NASDAQ:SBGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group last issued its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sinclair Broadcast Group has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Sinclair Broadcast Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s stock was trading at $19.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SBGI shares have decreased by 2.0% and is now trading at $18.85.

MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS (NASDAQ:MCEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners last posted its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners’ stock was trading at $0.1480 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MCEP stock has increased by 1,433.8% and is now trading at $2.27.