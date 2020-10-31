WATERSTONE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WSBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Waterstone Financial has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Waterstone Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WATERSTONE FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial’s stock was trading at $16.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WSBF stock has increased by 4.7% and is now trading at $16.88.

SOLARWINDS (NYSE:SWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.0. SolarWinds has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOLARWINDS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds’ stock was trading at $16.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SWI shares have increased by 22.3% and is now trading at $20.43.

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:UTMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $8.79 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Utah Medical Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products’ stock was trading at $88.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UTMD stock has decreased by 6.2% and is now trading at $83.00.

LINE (NYSE:LN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LN)

LINE last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $556.98 million during the quarter. LINE has generated ($1.82) earnings per share over the last year. LINE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LINE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:LN)

LINE’s stock was trading at $50.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LN shares have increased by 2.3% and is now trading at $51.48.