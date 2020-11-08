XENON PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:XENE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS XENON PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $12.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, XENE stock has decreased by 13.7% and is now trading at $10.97.

COREPOINT LODGING (NYSE:CPLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS COREPOINT LODGING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging’s stock was trading at $5.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CPLG shares have decreased by 3.6% and is now trading at $5.12.

SOLID BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:SLDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. Solid Biosciences has generated ($2.91) earnings per share over the last year. Solid Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOLID BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences’ stock was trading at $3.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SLDB shares have increased by 2.5% and is now trading at $3.22.

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ:CMLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. Cumulus Media has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year. Cumulus Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CUMULUS MEDIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media’s stock was trading at $6.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CMLS shares have decreased by 14.9% and is now trading at $5.83.