ARCOSA (NYSE:ACA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Arcosa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARCOSA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa’s stock was trading at $37.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ACA shares have increased by 24.6% and is now trading at $46.17.

CTO REALTY GROWTH (NYSE:CTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.46. The business earned $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million. CTO Realty Growth has generated $23.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.2. CTO Realty Growth will be holding an earnings conference call on Sunday, November 1st. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF CTO REALTY GROWTH? (NYSE:CTO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CTO Realty Growth in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

DAVITA (NYSE:DVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. DaVita has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DAVITA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita’s stock was trading at $74.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DVA stock has increased by 15.2% and is now trading at $86.25.

ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS (NYSE:ADS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems last issued its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliance Data Systems has generated $16.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Alliance Data Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems’ stock was trading at $57.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ADS shares have decreased by 10.0% and is now trading at $51.54.

