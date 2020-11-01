ALBANY INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:AIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International last announced its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International has generated $4.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Albany International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALBANY INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International’s stock was trading at $57.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AIN stock has decreased by 11.7% and is now trading at $50.94.

BANKFINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. BankFinancial has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. BankFinancial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANKFINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial’s stock was trading at $9.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BFIN stock has decreased by 19.7% and is now trading at $7.35.

EVEREST RE GROUP (NYSE:RE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm earned $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Everest Re Group has generated $21.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Everest Re Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EVEREST RE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group’s stock was trading at $227.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RE shares have decreased by 13.5% and is now trading at $197.08.

TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $79.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Tootsie Roll Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries’ stock was trading at $33.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TR stock has decreased by 9.8% and is now trading at $29.88.

