ANTERO RESOURCES (NYSE:AR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources last released its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Antero Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANTERO RESOURCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources’ stock was trading at $1.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AR shares have increased by 226.9% and is now trading at $3.40.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The business earned $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. (RDS.A) has generated $4.04 earnings per share over the last year. (RDS.A) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS (RDS.A)’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A)’s stock was trading at $34.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RDS.A stock has decreased by 25.9% and is now trading at $25.55.

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE (NASDAQ:CACC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm earned $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. Its revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credit Acceptance has generated $34.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Credit Acceptance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CREDIT ACCEPTANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance’s stock was trading at $409.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CACC stock has decreased by 27.3% and is now trading at $298.12.

TRADEWEB MARKETS (NASDAQ:TW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Tradeweb Markets has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.3. Tradeweb Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRADEWEB MARKETS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets’ stock was trading at $48.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TW shares have increased by 12.0% and is now trading at $54.48.

