BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS (NYSE:BHE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year. Benchmark Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics’ stock was trading at $24.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BHE shares have decreased by 16.0% and is now trading at $20.83.

EQUINOR ASA (NYSE:EQNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA last released its earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The firm earned $7.60 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year. Equinor ASA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EQUINOR ASA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA’s stock was trading at $11.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EQNR shares have increased by 15.1% and is now trading at $12.83.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP (NASDAQ:KNSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.2. Kinsale Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group’s stock was trading at $114.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KNSL shares have increased by 63.2% and is now trading at $187.47.

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ATI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies last announced its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. The business earned $598 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Its revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegheny Technologies has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year. Allegheny Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies’ stock was trading at $11.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ATI stock has decreased by 20.5% and is now trading at $9.21.

