BANK OF HAWAII (NYSE:BOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii last released its earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii has generated $5.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Bank of Hawaii has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANK OF HAWAII’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii’s stock was trading at $61.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BOH shares have decreased by 2.2% and is now trading at $60.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company earned $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Msci has generated $6.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.1. Msci has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MSCI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci’s stock was trading at $262.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MSCI stock has increased by 33.2% and is now trading at $349.84.

MATADOR RESOURCES (NYSE:MTDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year. Matador Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MATADOR RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources’ stock was trading at $1.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MTDR shares have increased by 257.1% and is now trading at $7.07.

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE (NASDAQ:ORLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive has generated $17.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. O’Reilly Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive’s stock was trading at $374.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ORLY shares have increased by 16.6% and is now trading at $436.60.