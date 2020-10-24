CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY (NYSE:CNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Canadian National Railway last released its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company earned $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Its revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian National Railway has generated $4.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Canadian National Railway has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

Canadian National Railway’s stock was trading at $77.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNI shares have increased by 35.8% and is now trading at $105.07.

NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:NEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION

NextEra Energy Partners last released its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. NextEra Energy Partners has generated ($1.51) earnings per share over the last year. NextEra Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

NextEra Energy Partners’ stock was trading at $53.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NEP stock has increased by 21.5% and is now trading at $65.08.

ENTEGRIS (NASDAQ:ENTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Entegris last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.9. Entegris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENTEGRIS' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

Entegris’ stock was trading at $47.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ENTG shares have increased by 65.0% and is now trading at $78.35.

BAYCOM (NASDAQ:BCML) EARNINGS INFORMATION

BayCom last released its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. BayCom has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. BayCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BAYCOM'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

BayCom’s stock was trading at $17.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BCML stock has decreased by 28.5% and is now trading at $12.34.