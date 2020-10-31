CURTISS-WRIGHT (NYSE:CW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright has generated $7.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Curtiss-Wright has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CURTISS-WRIGHT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright’s stock was trading at $104.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CW stock has decreased by 19.0% and is now trading at $84.36.

AEGION (NASDAQ:AEGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year. Aegion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AEGION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion’s stock was trading at $16.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AEGN shares have decreased by 12.2% and is now trading at $14.11.

NOKIA (NYSE:NOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Nokia has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Nokia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NOKIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia’s stock was trading at $3.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NOK stock has increased by 7.7% and is now trading at $3.37.

POWER INTEGRATIONS (NASDAQ:POWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations last released its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Its revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Power Integrations has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Power Integrations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS POWER INTEGRATIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations’ stock was trading at $88.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, POWI stock has decreased by 31.6% and is now trading at $60.21.

