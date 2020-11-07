MASONITE INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:DOOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International last announced its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The company earned $588 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masonite International has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Masonite International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MASONITE INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International’s stock was trading at $69.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DOOR stock has increased by 30.2% and is now trading at $90.44.

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES (NYSE:INN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year. Summit Hotel Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties’ stock was trading at $6.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INN shares have decreased by 9.0% and is now trading at $5.93.

KENNEDY-WILSON (NYSE:KW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. Kennedy-Wilson has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Kennedy-Wilson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KENNEDY-WILSON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson’s stock was trading at $17.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KW shares have decreased by 14.6% and is now trading at $14.54.

EXANTAS CAPITAL (NYSE:XAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year. Exantas Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EXANTAS CAPITAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital’s stock was trading at $9.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, XAN shares have decreased by 77.8% and is now trading at $2.16.