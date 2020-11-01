BRINKER INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:EAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.6. Brinker International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRINKER INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International’s stock was trading at $21.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EAT stock has increased by 102.4% and is now trading at $43.54.

QUANTUM (OTCMKTS:QMCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Quantum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Quantum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUANTUM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum’s stock was trading at $3.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, QMCO stock has increased by 22.6% and is now trading at $4.18.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST (NYSE:MPW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Its revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medical Properties Trust has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Medical Properties Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust’s stock was trading at $19.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MPW shares have decreased by 9.1% and is now trading at $17.82.

BLOOM ENERGY (NYSE:BE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Bloom Energy has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Bloom Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLOOM ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy’s stock was trading at $7.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BE shares have increased by 65.2% and is now trading at $12.64.

