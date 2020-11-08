EATON (NYSE:ETN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has generated $5.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Eaton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EATON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton’s stock was trading at $84.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ETN shares have increased by 30.2% and is now trading at $109.81.

KINROSS GOLD (NYSE:KGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Its revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kinross Gold has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Kinross Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KINROSS GOLD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold’s stock was trading at $4.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KGC shares have increased by 83.8% and is now trading at $8.84.

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AMOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies last issued its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Allied Motion Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies’ stock was trading at $31.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMOT shares have increased by 32.1% and is now trading at $41.95.

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (NASDAQ:IAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm earned $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. IAC/InterActiveCorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS IAC/INTERACTIVECORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stock was trading at $188.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IAC shares have decreased by 30.6% and is now trading at $130.47.