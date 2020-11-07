FMC (NYSE:FMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FMC)

FMC last released its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Its revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has generated $6.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. FMC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FMC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FMC)

FMC’s stock was trading at $83.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FMC stock has increased by 31.1% and is now trading at $109.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm earned $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.83 million. TIM has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9.

WHO ARE SOME OF TIM’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:TIMB)

Some companies that are related to TIM include Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK), Telefónica (TEF), Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY), Advanced Info Service PCL (AVIFY), The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA), Telefônica Brasil (VIV), The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMB), Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY), Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF), Lumen Technologies (LUMN), GCI Liberty (GLIBA), The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK), Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY), PLDT (PHI) and TIM Participações (TSU).

PRIMERICA (NYSE:PRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. The business earned $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. Its revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Primerica has generated $8.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Primerica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRIMERICA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica’s stock was trading at $96.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PRI shares have increased by 22.9% and is now trading at $119.20.

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS (NYSE:RYAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials last posted its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year. Rayonier Advanced Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials’ stock was trading at $1.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RYAM stock has increased by 231.1% and is now trading at $4.37.