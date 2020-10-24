GRAPHIC PACKAGING (NYSE:GPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMA)

Graphic Packaging last released its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Graphic Packaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRAPHIC PACKAGING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CMA)

Graphic Packaging’s stock was trading at $13.08 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GPK shares have increased by 7.1% and is now trading at $14.01.

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP (NASDAQ:HCSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Services Group has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Healthcare Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group’s stock was trading at $21.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HCSG stock has increased by 7.8% and is now trading at $23.60.

VICOR (NASDAQ:VICR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor last posted its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Its revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vicor has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.8. Vicor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VICOR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor’s stock was trading at $37.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VICR stock has increased by 123.4% and is now trading at $83.74.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS (NYSE:ITW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works last posted its earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business earned $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has generated $7.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4.

HOW HAS ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works’ stock was trading at $158.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ITW shares have increased by 30.5% and is now trading at $206.70.