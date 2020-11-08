GRAN TIERRA ENERGY (NYSE:GTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. Gran Tierra Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF GRAN TIERRA ENERGY’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:GTE)

Some companies that are related to Gran Tierra Energy include Delek Group (DGRLY), Callon Petroleum (CPE), QEP Resources (QEP), Berry Petroleum (BRY), Falcon Minerals (FLMN), SM Energy (SM), W&T Offshore (WTI), Vista Oil & Gas (VIST), Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), Contango Oil & Gas (MCF), Montage Resources (MR), Contango Oil & Gas (MCF), Northern Oil and Gas (NOG), Earthstone Energy (ESTE) and Northern Oil and Gas (NOG).

EXPEDIA GROUP (NASDAQ:EXPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has generated $4.91 earnings per share over the last year. Expedia Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EXPEDIA GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group’s stock was trading at $76.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EXPE stock has increased by 34.5% and is now trading at $103.10.

G1 THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GTHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. G1 Therapeutics has generated ($3.27) earnings per share over the last year. G1 Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS G1 THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $14.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GTHX stock has decreased by 16.6% and is now trading at $12.08.

THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP (NASDAQ:LSXMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1.

HOW HAS THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stock was trading at $40.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LSXMA shares have decreased by 3.7% and is now trading at $38.51.