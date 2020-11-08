INTREPID POTASH (NYSE:IPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.52. Intrepid Potash has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year. Intrepid Potash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTREPID POTASH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash’s stock was trading at $1.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IPI shares have increased by 694.7% and is now trading at $9.06.

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TYL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company earned $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.9. Tyler Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TYLER TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies’ stock was trading at $288.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TYL stock has increased by 42.1% and is now trading at $409.90.

UNITED FIRE GROUP (NASDAQ:UFCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.37). United Fire Group has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year. United Fire Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED FIRE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group’s stock was trading at $33.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UFCS stock has decreased by 41.1% and is now trading at $19.88.

AVALARA (NYSE:AVLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Avalara has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS AVALARA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara’s stock was trading at $73.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AVLR shares have increased by 121.8% and is now trading at $162.26.