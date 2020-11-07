THE MOSAIC (NYSE:MOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Mosaic has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year. The Mosaic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE MOSAIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic’s stock was trading at $11.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MOS stock has increased by 49.7% and is now trading at $17.17.

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES (NYSE:RHP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $1.01. The company earned $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Its revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has generated $6.86 earnings per share over the last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stock was trading at $42.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RHP stock has decreased by 2.1% and is now trading at $41.81.

RAPID7 (NASDAQ:RPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 last posted its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. Rapid7 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RAPID7’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7’s stock was trading at $41.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RPD shares have increased by 67.0% and is now trading at $68.52.

BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:BKCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year. BlackRock Capital Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment’s stock was trading at $3.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BKCC shares have decreased by 36.5% and is now trading at $2.45.