NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP (NYSE:NYCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. New York Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp’s stock was trading at $10.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NYCB shares have decreased by 19.0% and is now trading at $8.31.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE (NASDAQ:CHEF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The Chefs’ Warehouse has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year. The Chefs’ Warehouse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse’s stock was trading at $20.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHEF stock has decreased by 35.5% and is now trading at $13.52.

MODERNA (NASDAQ:MRNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Its revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year. Moderna has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MODERNA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna’s stock was trading at $23.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MRNA shares have increased by 185.8% and is now trading at $67.47.

INSMED (NASDAQ:INSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. The business earned $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Its revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has generated ($3.01) earnings per share over the last year. Insmed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INSMED’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed’s stock was trading at $21.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INSM stock has increased by 55.0% and is now trading at $32.94.

