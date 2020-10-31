PS BUSINESS PARKS (NYSE:PSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. PS Business Parks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PS BUSINESS PARKS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks’ stock was trading at $138.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PSB stock has decreased by 17.8% and is now trading at $114.03.

MRC GLOBAL (NYSE:MRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year. MRC Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MRC GLOBAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global’s stock was trading at $5.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MRC stock has decreased by 15.6% and is now trading at $4.26.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES (NYSE:BIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $7.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Bio-Rad Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BIO-RAD LABORATORIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories’ stock was trading at $345.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BIO shares have increased by 69.6% and is now trading at $586.42.

NORBORD (NYSE:OSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The business earned $421 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.76 million. Its revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Norbord has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.9.

HOW HAS NORBORD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord’s stock was trading at $19.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OSB stock has increased by 72.7% and is now trading at $32.86.

