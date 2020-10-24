REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY (NYSE:REXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRB)

Rexford Industrial Realty last posted its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Its revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.1. Rexford Industrial Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

Rexford Industrial Realty’s stock was trading at $42.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, REXR shares have increased by 12.6% and is now trading at $48.21.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES EARNINGS INFORMATION

Texas Capital Bancshares last posted its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares has generated $6.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Texas Capital Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES' STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

Texas Capital Bancshares’ stock was trading at $32.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TCBI stock has increased by 33.6% and is now trading at $42.78.

MATTEL EARNINGS INFORMATION

Mattel last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Mattel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MATTEL'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Mattel’s stock was trading at $8.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MAT stock has increased by 58.2% and is now trading at $14.1550.

SIGMA LABS EARNINGS INFORMATION

Sigma Labs last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sigma Labs has generated ($5.37) earnings per share over the last year. Sigma Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIGMA LABS' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Sigma Labs’ stock was trading at $4.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SGLB shares have decreased by 48.7% and is now trading at $2.44.