TRUEBLUE (NYSE:TBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TrueBlue has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year. TrueBlue has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRUEBLUE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue’s stock was trading at $13.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TBI stock has increased by 16.3% and is now trading at $15.52.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. PPD has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. PPD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PPD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD’s stock was trading at $25.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PPD stock has increased by 27.6% and is now trading at $32.88.

CAMDEN NATIONAL (NASDAQ:CAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Camden National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAMDEN NATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National’s stock was trading at $34.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CAC shares have decreased by 6.2% and is now trading at $31.97.

AVANTOR (NYSE:AVTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.9. Avantor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVANTOR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor’s stock was trading at $12.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AVTR shares have increased by 80.1% and is now trading at $23.27.