Earnings results for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Falcon Minerals last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company earned $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Falcon Minerals has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Falcon Minerals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Falcon Minerals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.97, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 152.12%. The high price target for FLMN is $7.80 and the low price target for FLMN is $3.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Falcon Minerals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.97, Falcon Minerals has a forecasted upside of 152.1% from its current price of $1.97. Falcon Minerals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.38%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Falcon Minerals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Falcon Minerals is 38.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Falcon Minerals will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.86% next year. This indicates that Falcon Minerals will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

In the past three months, Falcon Minerals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.80% of the stock of Falcon Minerals is held by insiders. Only 33.71% of the stock of Falcon Minerals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN



Earnings for Falcon Minerals are expected to grow by 133.33% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Falcon Minerals is 13.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Falcon Minerals is 13.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.02. Falcon Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

