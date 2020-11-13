Earnings results for Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Fang last released its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter. Fang has generated ($2.40) earnings per share over the last year. Fang has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Dividend Strength: Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang does not currently pay a dividend. Fang does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

In the past three months, Fang insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.78% of the stock of Fang is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fang (NYSE:SFUN



The P/E ratio of Fang is -1.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fang has a P/B Ratio of 0.16. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

