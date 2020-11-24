Earnings results for Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Fanhua last posted its earnings data on August 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business earned $124.78 million during the quarter. Fanhua has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.0. Fanhua has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fanhua in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.84%. The high price target for FANH is $23.00 and the low price target for FANH is $23.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fanhua has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Fanhua has a forecasted upside of 60.8% from its current price of $14.30. Fanhua has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Fanhua has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fanhua is 72.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Fanhua will have a dividend payout ratio of 94.23% in the coming year. This indicates that Fanhua may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

In the past three months, Fanhua insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.25% of the stock of Fanhua is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH



Earnings for Fanhua are expected to grow by 40.54% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Fanhua is 65.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of Fanhua is 65.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.87. Fanhua has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

