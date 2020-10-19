Earnings results for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/19/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 19th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.64%. The high price target for FMAO is $22.50 and the low price target for FMAO is $21.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is 40.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.72% next year. This indicates that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

In the past three months, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $56,370.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.96% of the stock of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 19.05% of the stock of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO



Earnings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp are expected to remain at $1.63 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is 12.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is 12.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

