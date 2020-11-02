Earnings results for Farmers National Banc (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Lumber Liquidators last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The firm earned $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumber Liquidators has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Lumber Liquidators has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lumber Liquidators in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.39%. The high price target for LL is $30.00 and the low price target for LL is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lumber Liquidators has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.60, Lumber Liquidators has a forecasted downside of 11.4% from its current price of $22.12. Lumber Liquidators has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Lumber Liquidators does not currently pay a dividend. Lumber Liquidators does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Lumber Liquidators insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Lumber Liquidators is held by insiders. 71.34% of the stock of Lumber Liquidators is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Lumber Liquidators are expected to decrease by -19.44% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Lumber Liquidators is 19.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Lumber Liquidators is 19.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.66. Lumber Liquidators has a PEG Ratio of 0.83. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lumber Liquidators has a P/B Ratio of 3.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

