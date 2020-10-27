Earnings results for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Farmers National Banc last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The company earned $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 million. Farmers National Banc has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Farmers National Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Farmers National Banc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.60%. The high price target for FMNB is $13.00 and the low price target for FMNB is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc pays a meaningful dividend of 3.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Farmers National Banc does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Farmers National Banc is 34.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Farmers National Banc will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.26% next year. This indicates that Farmers National Banc will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

In the past three months, Farmers National Banc insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $38,988.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.71% of the stock of Farmers National Banc is held by insiders. 40.12% of the stock of Farmers National Banc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB



Earnings for Farmers National Banc are expected to decrease by -16.67% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Farmers National Banc is 8.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Farmers National Banc is 8.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Farmers National Banc has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

