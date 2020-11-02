Earnings results for FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47.

Diamondback Energy last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business earned $425 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Its revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Diamondback Energy has generated $6.93 earnings per share over the last year. Diamondback Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 126.92%. The high price target for FANG is $138.00 and the low price target for FANG is $41.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Diamondback Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 21 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.91, Diamondback Energy has a forecasted upside of 126.9% from its current price of $25.96. Diamondback Energy has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Diamondback Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Diamondback Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Diamondback Energy is 21.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Diamondback Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.39% next year. This indicates that Diamondback Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Diamondback Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Diamondback Energy is held by insiders. 92.56% of the stock of Diamondback Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Diamondback Energy are expected to grow by 21.09% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $3.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Diamondback Energy is -1.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Diamondback Energy is -1.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Diamondback Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.50. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Diamondback Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

