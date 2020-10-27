Earnings results for FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

FARO Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year. FARO Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FARO Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.09%. The high price target for FARO is $70.00 and the low price target for FARO is $50.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FARO Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.00, FARO Technologies has a forecasted downside of 5.1% from its current price of $63.22. FARO Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. FARO Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

In the past three months, FARO Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $696,987.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of FARO Technologies is held by insiders. 95.23% of the stock of FARO Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO



Earnings for FARO Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of FARO Technologies is -13.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FARO Technologies is -13.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FARO Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here