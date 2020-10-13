Earnings results for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Fastenal last posted its earnings results on July 14th, 2020. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fastenal has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Fastenal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fastenal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.79%. The high price target for FAST is $51.00 and the low price target for FAST is $34.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fastenal has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.08, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.50, Fastenal has a forecasted downside of 10.8% from its current price of $47.64. Fastenal has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fastenal has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fastenal is 72.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fastenal will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.52% next year. This indicates that Fastenal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

In the past three months, Fastenal insiders have sold 18,892.13% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $24,656.00 in company stock and sold $4,682,700.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Fastenal is held by insiders. 77.18% of the stock of Fastenal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST



Earnings for Fastenal are expected to grow by 6.16% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Fastenal is 32.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.91. The P/E ratio of Fastenal is 32.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.47. Fastenal has a PEG Ratio of 3.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fastenal has a P/B Ratio of 10.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here